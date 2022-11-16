

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc (SRP.L), a British contract service provider, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a 200 million pounds follow-on contract from the UK Ministry of Defence or MOD, to continue to provide marine services for the Royal Navy.



The 27-month long contract will start in December and follows on directly from the current private finance initiative or PFI. The MOD has an option to extend the contract for up to six months.



The follow-on contract has been awarded after the end of the 15-year PFI arrangements for the provision of marine services.



Serco has been serving the Royal Navy for over 25 years, supporting the movements of Royal Navy ships in and out of harbor and providing a range of further support services.



