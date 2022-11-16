

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $712 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $1.49 billion, or $3.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $26.52 billion from $25.65 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



