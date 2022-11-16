

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), announced annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale next week. Beginning on November 22, 2022, Priceline customers will have access to a full week of coupons and discounts, on top of Priceline's everyday deals, with more than $10 million in additional available savings on hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises and vacation packages. The savings include Mystery Coupons for up to 99% Off.



Priceline said its email subscribers will have even more chances to save big with Mystery Coupons. The offer returns this year, with two opportunities to receive coupons for up to 99% off Hotel Express Deals. Priceline is upping the ante even further for customers by sending twice as many 99% off coupons as last year and adding new 25% and 50% off Mystery Coupons as well.



Priceline is also offering up to $2,000 in onboard credit to spend on all other participating cruise lines.



