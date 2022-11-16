

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) announced that they provided a $300 million credit facility to Oak Street Health (OSH) to provide Oak Street Health with operational and strategic capital for the next several years.



Oak Street Health is a tech-enabled, primary care company that is dedicated to meeting the health needs of older adults. The company cares for Medicare-eligible patients with chronic illnesses, particularly those in underserved communities.



Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OAK STREET HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de