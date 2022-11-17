

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -Euro122.9 million, or -Euro3.60 per share. This compares with -Euro112.8 million, or -Euro3.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 132.5% to Euro95.8 million from Euro41.2 million last year.



MorphoSys AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -Euro122.9 Mln. vs. -Euro112.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -Euro3.60 vs. -Euro3.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro95.8 Mln vs. Euro41.2 Mln last year.



