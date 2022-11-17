

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported that net profit attributable to the group for the first nine months of 2022 dropped to 537 million euros from 807 million euros last year.



The latest period results included net non-current charges of 106 million euros, mainly comprising costs related to M&A projects.



Net non-current income of 90 million euros was reported for the first nine months of 2021, mostly linked to the sale of data centers by Bouygues Telecom. Additionally, net profit attributable to the Group in that period included a 219 million euros contribution from Alstom, mainly related to share sales.



Current operating profit increased by 66 million euros year-over-year to 1.21 billion euros.



Nine-month 2022 sales were 29.7 billion euros, up 8% from the prior year and up 4% likefor-like and at constant exchange rates. Sales growth reflected the positive momentum driving almost all the business segments, especially Colas.



The Group confirmed its outlook for 2022. It expects a further increase in sales and current operating profit.



