

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), on Thursday, reported H1 statutory profit before taxation of £145.5 million versus £167.5 million last year. Statutory earnings per share declined 15% to 30.39p from 35.83p earned a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation increased 11% to £171.7 million from £154.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings rose 12% to 35.65p per share from 31.96p per share last year.



Revenue for the period amounted to £875.5 million, 19% higher than the previous year's revenue of £737.5 million.



The company noted that its results in the first half were driven by strong and broad-based demand for its products and services, with organic constant currency revenue and Adjusted Profit growth across all its sectors, and organic constant currency revenue growth in all regions.



Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said, 'Halma made further good progress in the first half. We delivered record revenue, Adjusted1 Profit and interim dividend, with growth in all sectors and regions. We maintained a strong balance sheet, while further enhancing our growth opportunities through increased strategic investment to support future growth, both organically and through acquisitions...'



Also, the Board has declared an increase of 7% in the interim dividend to 7.86p per share, payable on 3 February 2023 to shareholders on the register on 23 December 2022.



