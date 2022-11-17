

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) reported that its first half operating profit before other items was 68.0 million pounds, down 20% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.3 pence compared to 4.5 pence. Excluding the short-term COVID-related contracts, operating profit before other items from continuing operations was 65.4 million pounds, 45% ahead of last year.



Pretax profit declined to 43.1 million pounds from 49.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.3 pence compared to 2.4 pence.



For the six months ended 30 September 2022, revenue including share of joint ventures and associates, from continuing operations, was 1.92 billion pounds, which was slightly ahead of last year. Excluding short-term COVID-related contracts, revenue grew 16%.



Looking forward, Mitie Group expects operating profit before other items of at least 145 million pounds for fiscal 2023.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.7 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 1 February 2023 to all shareholders that are on the register at the close of business on 16 December 2022.



