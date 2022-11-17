

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L) reported first half EPRA earnings of 11.4 million pounds, down 39.0% from last year. EPRA earnings per share was 4.5 pence compared to 7.4 pence.



Loss before tax was 86.7 million pounds compared to profit of 62.3 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 34.3 pence compared to 24.6 pence.



For the six months ended 30 September 2022, revenue increased to 43.5 million pounds from 42.2 million pounds, prior year.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 4.7 pence per share which will be paid on 4 January 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de