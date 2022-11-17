

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Private equity investment firm Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L) Thursday reported group profit before tax from continuing operations of 30.8 million pounds for the first half, significantly lower than 266.4 million pounds in the year-ago period, impacted by dip in revenue.



Net profit declined to 33.4 million pounds or 11.5p per share from 240.5 million pounds or 82.8p per share last year.



Revenue decreased to 221.4 million pounds from 475.4 million pounds a year ago.



Investment company revenue was a loss of 30.3 million pounds in the latest 6-months period compared with a profit of 224.1 million pounds last year.



The company said its total AUM was $68.5 billion as on September 30, 2022, compared with $68.9 billion as on September 30, 2021.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 25.3p per share, higher than 18.7p last year.



Looking forward, the company said its medium-term guidance remains unchanged.



