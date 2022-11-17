

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L), an Anglo-South African banking and wealth management firm, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the first-half ended on September 30, supported mainly by strong revenues, rising global interest rates, and client acquisition.



For the six-month period, the Sandown-headquartered company reported a pre-tax income of 577.470 million pounds, compared with 329.445 million pounds, a year ago. Post-tax earnings were at 506.796 million pounds, higher than last year's 266.345 million pounds.



Net earnings stood at 478.123 million pounds or 48.9 pence per share as against 249.633 million pounds or 24.4 pence per share, posted for the first-half of previous fiscal.



Operating profit moved up to 423.063 million pounds from 329.445 million pounds of last year.



Investec generated operating income of 1.101 billion pounds, versus 940.895 million pounds a year ago.



The company's net interest income reached 604.783 million pounds, up from 459.774 million pounds in the first-half of previous year. The company's Investment income more-than doubled at 28.618 million pounds, compared with 3.491 million pounds of last fiscal.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 13.5 pence per share, higher than last year's 11 pence per share.



