

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Thursday, as Siemens posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and industry data showed Europe's new car registrations increased for the third straight month in October.



The benchmark DAX climbed 107 points, or 0.8 percent, to 14,341 after losing 1 percent in the previous session.



Siemens soared 7.8 percent after the engineering and technology group said it expects higher margins from factory automation equipment and software products next year.



Conglomerate Thyssenkrupp added 0.7 percent after saying it would propose its first dividend in four years.



Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen all rose about 1 percent after data showed new passenger car registrations logged a double-digit annual growth of 12.2 percent in October, faster than September's 9.6 percent increase.



