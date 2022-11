Temenos Infinity offers composable digital banking solutions across customer tiers and geographies.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank and Arab Tunisian Bank to Virgin Money part of Bank of...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...