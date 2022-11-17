

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is up over 77% at $2.16 Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 25% at $2.19 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is up over 21% at $37.69 PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is up over 21% at $2.08 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is up over 13% at $4.89 Cartesian Growth Corporation (GLBL) is up over 10% at $9.55 Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 6% at $4.12



In the Red



Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) is down over 20% at $2.55 OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is down over 19% at $3.17 SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is down over 16% at $2.73 Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is down over 13% at $7.38 Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is down over 11% at $21.80 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is down over 9% at $2.70 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) is down over 8% at $91.24 Perfect Corp. (PERF) is down over 7% at $8.25 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 6% at $29.28 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 6% at $4.78 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) is down over 6% at $3.116



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARDELYX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de