Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116X0 ISIN: US0396971071 Ticker-Symbol: 41X 
Tradegate
17.11.22
17:02 Uhr
1,562 Euro
+0,379
+32,06 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARDELYX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARDELYX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5851,62017:13
1,5741,63217:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARDELYX
ARDELYX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARDELYX INC1,562+32,06 %
BATH & BODY WORKS INC36,100+19,77 %
GALERA THERAPEUTICS INC1,720-1,71 %
PAXMEDICA INC1,620-5,81 %
TENAYA THERAPEUTICS INC2,410-24,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.