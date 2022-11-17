

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A slew of economic announcements and Fed speeches might get attention on Thursday. The Weekly Jobless Claims, Housing Starts data and Philadelphia-area Manufacturing Activity are the major announcements.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 220.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 27.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 76.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq tumbled 174.52 points or 1.5 percent to 11,183.66. The S&P 500 also slumped 32.94 points or 0.8 percent to 3,958.79. Dow edged down 39.09 points or 0.1 percent to 33,553.83.



On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development departments' Housing Starts and Permits for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.41 million, while it was up 1.439 million in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 222K, while it was up 225K in the prior week.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 7.0, while it was down 8.7 in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 79 bcf.



Two-year Floating rate note or FRN Note announcement will be at 11.00 am ET. Two-year, five-year and seven-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET. Ten-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.679 trillion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.15 percent to 3,115.43.



Hong Kong's technology-heavy Hang Seng index dropped 1.15 percent to 18,045.66. Japanese shares ended a tad lower on Thursday. The Nikkei average dropped 0.35 percent to 27,930.57 while the broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent higher at 1,966.28.



Australian markets gained at the close. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.19 percent to 7,135.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.16 percent higher at 7,339.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 47.98 points or 0.73 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 8.54 points or 0.05 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 39.16 points or 0.53 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 48.70 points or 0.44 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.32 percent.



