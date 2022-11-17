

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare said that its pharmaceutical Diagnostics business will invest $80 million to increase manufacturing capacity by 30 percent at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) site in Lindesnes, Norway. The investment is creating around 100 new jobs.



Iohexol and iodixanol API are used in more than 100 million patient doses of GE iodinated contrast media annually, equivalent to three patient procedures every second.



The new investment, coupled with the recent opening of a new production line at GE Healthcare's Cork, Ireland, fill and finish facility, aims to enable the production of 30 million more patient doses per year by 2025.



