

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Polaris Industries has recalled nearly 200 thousand snowmobiles due to fire hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled model year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and 2013-2014 Pro-Ride snowmobiles, because electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, posing a fire hazard.



The company said it received 30 reports of fuel tank bursting, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of a second-degree burn.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of replacing the fuel tank assembly. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles.



However, if a consumer needs to start their snowmobile in order to move it safely, they must make sure the fuel tank is full, and if it is not, they need to fill the tank with fresh gasoline.



The company is recall138,000 snowmobiles in the U.S. and an additional 61,000 in Canada. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and in custom color combinations.



The snomobiles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2011 through August 2022 for between $5,300 and $21,500.



