

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $342.04 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $385.03 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $4.56 billion from $4.57 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $342.04 Mln. vs. $385.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $4.56 Bln vs. $4.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.13 to $1.26 Full year EPS guidance: $4.21 to $4.34



