

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Enjaymo (sutimlimab) for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease, a rare, serious, and chronic autoimmune hemolytic anemia, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy red blood cells and causes their rupture, known as hemolysis.



The company noted that Enjaymo is the first-and-only approved therapeutic option approved for hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease.



Enjaymo is currently the only approved treatment for CAD and is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to selectively target and inhibit the classical complement pathway specific serine protease, C1s. It will be available as a 50mg/mL solution for infusion.



