

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a British packaging firm, announced Friday the appointment of Richard Pike to the Company's Board as Group Finance Director and Executive Director.



The change will be effective from Adrian Marsh's retirement next summer. The company said final date of appointment will be confirmed and his election put to the September 2023 AGM for approval in the normal manner.



DS Smith in early September had announced that Marsh plans to retire from the Board and from his role as Group Finance Director once a successor is in place.



Pike has been Chief Financial Officer of Biffa plc, a UK sustainable waste management business, for the last four years.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive Officer said, 'Richard has an excellent track record as a CFO in manufacturing businesses and great experience in the recycling and sustainability sectors. He will play a central role in the next chapter of growth for the Company.'



