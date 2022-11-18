

JONA (dpa-AFX) - The Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss maker of building materials, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Géraldine Picaud decided to step down with effect from May 1, 2023, to pursue other opportunities.



Subsequently, the company appointed Steffen Kindler as new CFO.



Kindler joins Holcim from Nestlé, where he held positions of increasing responsibility over the past 25 years. Most recently he was serving as CFO for Nestlé Germany.



He has served as VP Finance and Control of Nestlé Beverages USA, CFO of Nestlé Waters Europe, among other top executive roles.



