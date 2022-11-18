

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L), a British financial and asset management firm, said on Friday that it has reaffirmed its guidance for the full-year, amidst its continuing positive performance.



For the fiscal 2022, the company still projects to deliver full-year operating profit growth in line with the 8 percent growth delivered in the first-half with an annual capital generation of 1.8 billion pounds.



The company also expects its Solvency coverage ratio as of November 11 to be 225-230%, reflecting higher interest rates and strong operational surplus generation.



For the first-half, the Group had posted an operating profit of 1.160 billion pounds.



