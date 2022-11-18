

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased in October and the employment rate remained unchanged, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The unadjusted jobless rate rose to 7.1 percent in October from 6.5 percent September. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.6 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 395,700 in October from 358,500 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 21.4 percent in October from 20.8 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 68.8 percent in October. The number of employed persons rose to 5.190 billion from 5.189 billion in September.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate was 7.3 percent in October.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de