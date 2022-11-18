

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Thursday reported 52503 new cases of coronavirus infections and 439 Covid deaths.



With this, the total cases in the country reached 98,261,431, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to the disease rose to 1,074,485.



4 percent fall in Covid-related casualties has been reported in the United States in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.



U.S. hospitals reported a 3 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease increased by 7 percent.



27,993 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 3,312 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's test positivity rate has increased to 8.5 percent.



A total of 97,662,262 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 228,154,832 Americans, or 68.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 93.7 percent of people above 65.



11.3 percent of the eligible population, or 35,272,874 people, have already received bivalent Covid-19 vaccines. The bivalent vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against the diseases and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against Covid caused by the omicron variant.



2619 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,618,217.



