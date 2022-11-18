Winters, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Berryessa Gap Vineyards has announced the launch of six handmade wine-based aperitifs. The aperitifs are made from their own wines, locally sourced seasonal fruits and nuts, as well as aromatics like thyme and cinnamon. The selection, 'L'Apéro les Trois', is named in tribute to the three women who played a key role in its development with the word Apero, French for Aperitif, denoting a moment in time.

Aperitifs are alcoholic drinks that are normally served prior to a meal in Mediterranean culture. The aperitifs belonging to the 'L'Apero les Trois' selection were initially developed by two close friends, Georgeanne Brennan and Nicole Salengo, using Berryessa Gap Vineyard wines. The idea for the new selections evolved into the concept of handmade aperitifs that use hyperlocal seasonal fruits and nuts in combination with Berryessa Gap wines to recreate a European aperitif experience.

According to Corinne Martinez, all of the ingredients for the handmade aperitifs are sourced from farms in close proximity to their vineyard. The base wines include Zinfandel, dry rosé, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc varieties. These base wines are then blended with locally distilled brandy made from Berryessa Gap wine to increase the alcohol content. After this process, depending on seasonality, they are infused with either walnuts, quince, figs, apricots, lemon or orange. Aromatics like clove or cinnamon are added at this stage. The time for steeping can vary from a few days to six months. The next step is to remove the fruits and botanicals and then filter and bottle the aperitifs. The main advantage that aperitifs offer, when compared to wine, is that they can be kept refrigerated for as long as six months without going bad due to their alcohol content.

Commenting on the new selections, Dan Martinez, co-owner of Berryessa Gap Vineyards said, "The new selections are entirely handmade and comprise six different season ingredients - Blenheim Apricot Aperitif, Green Walnut Aperit, Meyer Lemon Aperitif, Black Mission Fig Aperitif, Homestead Quince Aperitif and Rosemary Orange Aperitif. What makes our aperitifs unique is that they are made from our own wines, fresh local fruits and are absolutely hyperlocal. Thanks to the microclimate and soil in the Winters highlands, our wines are made from grapes of the best quality."

The market for aperitifs in the US is still quite nascent, but compared to other alcoholic spirits, they have relatively low alcohol content. They serve as an excellent base for pre-dinner aperitif-based cocktails. The new L'Apero les Trois selections aim to offer just the right combination of Mediterranean tradition with a Californian twist.

About Berryessa Gap Vineyards

Named after a prominent pass in California's North Coast Range, Berryessa Gap Vineyards is a prominent winery, outside the town of Winters, that makes award winning wines from estate grown grapes.

Media Contact:

Name: Carey Bettencourt

Email Address: carey@berryessagap.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144827