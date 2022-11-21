

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) has commenced an underwritten public offering of $275 million of its common stock. The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $41.25 million of additional shares of its common stock.



Surgery Partners expects to use proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placement to repay portions of its long term indebtedness, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.



The company noted that all of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Surgery Partners.



