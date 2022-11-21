

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, professional services provider Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.60 to $7.90 per share, based on fiscal 2022 average FX rates, and in a range of $7.20 to $7.50 per share, based on FX rates in early November.



The company also said the difference between these two scenarios on a net revenue basis is approximately $430 million.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.66 per share on revenues of $15.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



