

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $225.21 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $43.14 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.60 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $3.88 billion from $3.59 billion last year.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $225.21 Mln. vs. $43.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year.



