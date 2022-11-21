

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Monday said it has appointed Richard Francis as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023, following retirement of current CEO Kåre Schultz.



Schultz will retire from his current position, effective December 31, 2022, the company said.



Francis with more than two and a half decades of experience as a pharmaceutical executive, is currently serving as CEO of Syncona's portfolio companies, AAV gene therapy company, Purespring Therapeutics, and Forcefield Therapeutics.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de