

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Natural gas company CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) announced Monday the appointment of Navneet Behl as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 17, 2022, Behl replaces Chad Griffith, who is leaving the company.



In his role as COO, Behl will be responsible for daily management of the Company's asset base and safe, compliant, and effective execution of its operational plan.



Immediately prior to his appointment as COO, Behl, age 50, held the role of Vice President - Engineering at CNX, a role which he assumed upon joining the Company in September 1, 2022.



Before joining CNX, Behl served as the CEO and co-founder of OilRox Resources since 2019. From 2014 to 2019, he was Vice President of Operations for Apache Corp.



Earlier in his career, Behl held various engineering and business management roles at EOG Resources and Schlumberger. Throughout his career, he has established a track record of building effective teams and successfully developing new shale plays.



