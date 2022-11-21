

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. has partnered with automaker General Motors Co. for electrifying its pizza delivery.



This month, the largest pizza company in the world will start delivering its products through more than 100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. The vehicles will be available at select franchise and corporate stores throughout the U.S.



An additional 700 electric vehicles will start rolling out in the coming months, making it the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country, the company said.



Domino's noted that electric vehicles provide several advantages for its stores without the financial impact of high gas prices. These include ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than nonelectric vehicles.



Domino's at present delivers with electric bikes and/or scooters in 24 international markets, including the U.S.



Russell Weiner, Domino's chief executive officer, said, 'Domino's launched pizza delivery in 1960 with a Volkswagen Beetle, rolled out the DXP - a custom-built pizza delivery vehicle - in 2015, tested autonomous pizza delivery with cars and robots, and is now leading the charge in the future of pizza delivery.'



For Domino's, the latest deal with GM is in line with its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet, said GM plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new U.S. light duty vehicles by 2035.



Domino's said it is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, which will offer local hands-on account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions and maintenance for the electric delivery fleet.



The company also announced two 2023 Chevy Bolt EV Giveaways. Customers can order Domino's delivery online between November 21, 2022 and February 12, 2023 and automatically be entered for a chance to win. Also, they can share why they are pizza's biggest fan on TikTok or Instagram Reels between November 21, 2022 and December 4 to be entered for a chance to win.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de