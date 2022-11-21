

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $37.23 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $88.86 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.18 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $37.23 Mln. vs. $88.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

URBAN OUTFITTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de