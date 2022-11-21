

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $368 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $442 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $456 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.85 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $368 Mln. vs. $442 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29-$1.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.68-$1.70 bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de