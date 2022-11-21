

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB182.42 million, or RMB2.63 per share. This compares with RMB273.20 million, or RMB4.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB190.88 million or RMB2.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.7% to RMB684.47 million from RMB908.92 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB182.42 Mln. vs. RMB273.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB2.63 vs. RMB4.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB684.47 Mln vs. RMB908.92 Mln last year.



