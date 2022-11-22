

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc. company (AMZN), said that it has launched its second AWS infrastructure Region in India-the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region.



The company noted that the second AWS Region in India provides customers with more options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in India, and serve end users with even lower latency.



Amazon Web Services noted that it is planning to invest an estimated $4.4 billion in India by 2030 through the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, which includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses. The investment is also estimated to support an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses during this time.



The jobs will be part of the AWS supply chain in India, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the country's broader economy. The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is also estimated to add about $7.6 billion to India's gross domestic product by 2030.



