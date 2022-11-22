

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L) reported adjusted profit before tax of 66.0 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 24 September 2022 compared to 68.3 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 98.6 pence from 103.5 pence.



Statutory profit before tax was 2.7% lower at 61.5 million pounds. Earnings per share was 91.8 pence compared to 95.2 pence.



Revenue was 1.12 billion pounds compared to 993.1 million pounds, previous year. Adjusting for the contribution from acquisitions made in the previous year, revenue increased by 10.7% on a like-for-like basis.



The Group said interim dividend is being increased by 3.0% to 20.6 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 27 January 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 16 December 2022.



