

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Tuesday announced the launch of smoke-free BONDS By IQOS, the company's latest entrant into the heated tobacco products.



This heat-not-burn tobacco heating system comes with specially designed tobacco sticks, BLENDS.



BONDS by IQOS, that heats tobacco instead of burning, is a low maintenance and hassle-free alternative for tobacco smokers, the company said.



'BONDS by IQOS represents another step forward in our ambition to replace cigarettes with innovative, science-based, smoke-free alternatives,' said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer at PMI.



The product is available in a pilot city launch in the Philippines as of November 22, with further commercialization anticipated during the remainder of 2022 and next year, Philip Morris added.



