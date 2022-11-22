

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L), a self-managed investment trust on Tuesday said that Tim Livett, Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire and leave the company to develop a portfolio of non-executive roles, once his successor joins.



The company stated that the search process for a new Chief Financial Officer has commenced.



Shares of Caledonia Investments closed Monday's trading at 4055 pence, up 130 pence or 3.31 percent from the previous close.



