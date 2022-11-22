

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):



Earnings: -RMB146 million in Q3 vs. -RMB16.56 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB0.87 in Q3 vs. -RMB48.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.89 billion or RMB16.87 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB32.54 billion in Q3 vs. RMB31.92 billion in the same period last year.



