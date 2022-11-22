

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $78.47 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $35.24 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.9% to $1.93 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $78.47 Mln. vs. $35.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.8 - $1.9 Bln



