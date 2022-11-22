

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica Plc (OXB.L), a British gene and cell therapy company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Frank Mathias as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from March 2023.



Mathias has served as CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE since 2016. Prior to Rentschler, he was CEO of Medigene AG.



He had also worked in senior roles at major pharma companies including Amgen, Servier and Hoechst AG.



Roch Doliveux will remain as interim CEO of the firm until March 2023, when Mathias will fully take over the responsibility of CEO and Doliveux will resume the role of Non-Executive Chair.



On January 17, John Dawson, then CEO of Oxford Biomedica, had informed the Board his intention to retire from the company.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OXFORD BIOMEDICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de