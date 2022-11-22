

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to the company of $2.21 million or $0.04 per share for the third quarter, compared to net income of $47.23 million or $0.77 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.01 per share, compared to $0.86 per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter declined 3 percent to $880.08 million from $905.16 million in the same quarter last year. Net sales were flat on a constant currency basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.15 per share on revenues of $831.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, the company projects a net sales decline of 2 to 4 percent in the fourth quarter from last year's $1.2 billion as well as a 2 to 3 percent decline for the full-year 2022 from last year's $3.7 billion, compared to the prior forecast for a mid-single-digits decline.



The Street is looking for net sales $1.09 billion for the quarter and net sales decline of 4.7 percent to $3.54 billion for the year.



