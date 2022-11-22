

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumers' pessimism eased more than expected in November to its strongest level in five months, preliminary figures from the European Commission showed Tuesday.



The flash consumer confidence index rose 3.6 points to -23.9 in November. Economists had forecast a score of -26.0.



This was the highest reading since June, when the score was -23.8.



The corresponding reading for the EU rose 2.8 points to -25.8.



Consumer confidence remains at a very low level, well below its long-term average, the commission said.



The survey data was collected from November 1-21.



Final results for euro area consumer confidence are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on November 29.



