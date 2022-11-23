

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L), on Tuesday, reported that revenues in the four months grew 18.6% year-on-year on an organic constant currency or OCC basis, benefiting from higher selling prices as well as the supply chain improvement measures implemented over the last 18 months.



Net cash at 30 October 2022 was £79.4 million versus £90.4 million in June 2022. During the period, the company has paid an interim dividend of £20.6 million.



Further, the company noted that it expects 2022 adjusted operating profit to be in line with expectations on an OCC basis and anticipate entering 2023 with a record order book that is significantly higher than when it started this year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROTORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de