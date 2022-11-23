

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc (HICL.L) reported that, on an investment basis, income for the six months ended 30 September 2022 declined to 125.8 million pounds from 157.2 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share were 5.2 pence compared to 7.2 pence in the prior year.



on an IFRS basis, income was 104.5 million pounds compared to 141.1 million pounds in the prior year.



On an investment basis, total return for the period declined to 102.6 million pounds from last year's 139.5 million pounds hurt by the movement in discount rates relative to the prior period. In September 2021, the weighted average discount rate reduced to 6.6%.



The Board re-affirmed that HICL remains on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2023, which is expected to be fully cash covered. The Board also reiterated the dividend guidance of 8.25 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2024.



