

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) reported that its first-half adjusted operating profit declined to 9.3 million pounds from 17.4 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.0 pence compared to 6.3 pence.



Loss before tax from continuing operations was 15.9 million pounds compared to profit of 10.9 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 12.6 pence compared to profit of 4.9 pence.



For the six months ended 24 September 2022, revenue declined to 164.3 million pounds from 179.2 million pounds, last year.



The Group expects full-year adjusted operating profit in a range of 30-33 million pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DE LA RUE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de