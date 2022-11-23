

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), in its trading update for the 10-month period ended 30 October 2022, said that it has seen positive overall trading momentum continue into the second half, with Group revenue in the Period up 35% over the prior year comparator. It continues to be driven by the Lighting business where revenues for the first 10 months of the year were up 40%. Lighting order intake has remained positive.



Full year net debt is expected to be similar to the half year, reflecting both the growth delivered in the year, as well as the short-term tactical inventory investment. The Group expects leverage to be at a comfortable level at the full year with capacity to support continued growth.



Expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



The company will publish its full year results for the year ending 31 December 2022, on 27 March 2023.



