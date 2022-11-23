

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) reported that its first-half underlying pretax profit declined to 29.0 million pounds from 57.9 million pounds, prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 10.3 pence compared to 23.4 pence.



Profit before tax declined to 29.3 million pounds from 64.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 10.3 pence compared to 26.0 pence.



For the 26 weeks to 30 September 2022, revenue increased to 765.7 million pounds from 694.8 million pounds, last year.



The Group projects fiscal 2023 underlying profit before tax to be at the lower end of 65 million pounds to 75 million pounds range.



