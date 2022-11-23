

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L), a British investment trust, on Wednesday recorded a loss for the first-half.



The results reflected global equity markets, and political uncertainty among others.



James de Uphaugh, Manager, said: '.Equity markets gave up some ground over this six-month period. Part of that is the general weakness of global equity markets, part was self-made problems in the UK owing to the political uncertainty. However, hopefully the worst of it is behind us.'



Fr the six-month period to September 30, the investor reported a loss on ordinary activities before taxation at 139.063 million pounds as against a profit of 102.170 million pounds, reported for the same period of 2021.



Loss on ordinary activities after taxation was at 139.439 million pounds or 81.79 pence per basic share, compared with a profit of 101.868 million pounds or 59.16 pence per basic share of last year.



Net loss before finance costs and taxation stood at 134.776 million pounds, versus a profit of 106.207 million pounds of a year ago.



Losses on investments held at fair value were at 159.708 million pounds, versus a profit of 82.797 million pounds a year ago.



