

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The VSB Group has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 13 N117/3600 turbines for a wind farm in Poland. The order also includes the Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years, Nordex said in a statement.



The wind farm is being built in the Polish voivodeship of Silesia in the south-west of the country, close to the Czech border.



Nordex Group noted that it will supply the N117/3600 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 134 metres. The turbines will be operated with a rated output of 3.2 MW.



Installation of the turbines is due to begin at the beginning of 2024 with commissioning following in summer 2024.



